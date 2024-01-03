The Mexican government is carrying out the respective investigations to find the whereabouts and rescue the migrants who were kidnapped last Saturday, December 30on a highway in Tamaulipas.

The victims were traveling on a bus that covered the Reynosa – Matamoros route, when They were intercepted by five vans with armed men.

31 people were taken against their will, out of a total of 36 who were traveling. It is known that four of the victims are Colombian nationals.

Around 7 in the morning that day, men carrying weapons stopped the bus and forced the migrants to get off. Five other people who were Mexican nationals were not taken.

Officials from the National Guard and State Guard arrived at the scene, who escorted their compatriots and the driver to their destination in the city of Matamoros.

On the other hand, the authorities began investigations to find the whereabouts of the foreigners.

“We have worked on the investigation and search for these people in a coordinated inter-institutional manner, the State Guard, the National Guard, the Secretary of the Navy, the Secretary of National Defense and at this moment we are in this process,” said the Security Spokesperson of Tamaulipas, Jorge Cuéllar Montoya, in the middle Millennium.

Colombian migrants as part of those kidnapped

Late on Tuesday night, Colombian President Gustavo Petro reported that some of the victims of the multiple kidnapping that occurred in Mexico, There are four Colombians.

“In this multiple kidnapping in Mexico there are 4 Colombians. The Colombian embassy in Mexico coordinates the safe and sound rescue with the Mexican state“said the president on his X account (formerly Twitter).

President Gustavo Petro on the kidnapping.

On the other hand, Andrés Hernández, consul general of Colombia in Mexico, pointed out Snail Radio that There are ten people whose identity details are not known until now..

Therefore, They are not closed to the possibility that the number of kidnapped Colombians increases. Although, the people may be of another nationality.

Mexican authorities have not attributed the incident to a specific criminal group.

