Vanpool, a video game studio known for its work with Nintendo for the last decade, it is closing down. The news comes from a notice posted on the developer’s website, stating that the company is dissolving as of May 31. No reason for study closure or specific details are mentioned.

Although the name Vanpool is not as well known as that of other studios that frequently collaborate with Nintendoas the developer of Fire EmblemIntelligent Systems, the studio worked on many prominent games, especially the series Kirby. Founded in 1999, the studio initially worked on Mario & Luigi: Superstar Sagamainly contributing to its minigames, before creating Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland and its Japan-exclusive sequel, Ripened Tingle’s Balloon Trip of Love.

As an independent developer, Vanpool is perhaps best known for the series Dillion’s Rolling Westernof which three installments were released for the 3DS between 2012 and 2018. In recent years, the studio has worked almost exclusively on games of Kirbycollaborating with the franchise study, HAL Laboratory, in Super Kirby Clash, Kirby Fighters 2, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

Although the studio has worked primarily with Nintendo In the last decade, Vanpool was originally founded by developers who left the defunct Love-de-Lic studio, which created cult games like Moon: Remix RPG Adventure and LOL.: Lack of Love. Moon: Remix RPG Adventure it received its first official release in the West in 2021.

Although we don’t know the exact reason why Vanpool closed, there have been a lot of layoffs in the video game industry in recent months. Amazon and prominent game engine company, Unityare two of the latest to report such losses.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: Sad news, I think Vanpool did a great job with the Kirby games, hopefully the staff can get another job soon.