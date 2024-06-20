“After 55 years of commitment to blood diseases, including chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms, we must say that Ail has contributed in a different way to the advancement of knowledge, but also and above all to the transfer of this knowledge for the optimal management of patients. And I am particularly offended by the fact that Ail has contributed to financing projects that have gone in the direction of improving knowledge and at the same time transferring it. This means that Ail has financed projects that have contributed to the identification of the most common DNA mutations that occur in these patients. Ail is working, obviously not alone, to understand in large studies on large numbers of patients treated in ‘real life’ what the impact of these new drugs is on patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms”.

Alessandro Maria Vannucchi, professor of hematology at the University of Florence, director of the complex SOD of Hematology of the Careggi university hospital in Florence and president of the Italian Society of Experimental Hematology on the occasion of the conference for the 55 years of Ail, today in Rome. “Ail and Gemema – continues Vannucchi – have been working together for years now to weave and strengthen a network between the various hematology centers on the national territory not only to optimize the management of patients with these diseases but above all to improve molecular diagnostics”.

The meeting for the 55 years of Ail and of support for scientific research for the fight against blood cancers entitled ‘Biomolecoral technologies and innovative therapies are the new challenges of research in Hematology’ was an opportunity for the experts to do the focus on new therapies for blood diseases, including chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms, which “are a family of diseases. The three main forms are essential thrombocythemia, polycythemia vera and primary myelofibrosis – explains Vannucchi – We talk about chronic diseases because they have a long survival, but very different. In fact, while essential thrombocythemia is a survival that could be considered almost similar to that of the normal population, unfortunately even today the median survival of patients with myelofibrosis is around 6-7 years. So this represents an extremely pressing clinical need.”

In recent years there have been great progress from the point of view of drugs which followed the discovery of mutations, which allowed the development of selective inhibitors, what are called Jak inhibitors, which are active on the main mechanism altered in cells neoplastic diseases”. And of these “drugs we already have two approved in Italy, there are 4 approved by the US FDA. These are drugs capable of improving the symptoms of the disease, of improving the quality of life and therefore they certainly have a positive impact especially for the patients”. However, “what is still missing, with certainty, is the ability of these drugs to be active at the root of the disease, capable of leading to healing. Well, today healing is not achievable with drugs, in some patients with myelofibrosis it is possible achieved with a stem cell transplant” he concludes.