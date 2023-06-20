Myeloproliferative diseases “are paradigmatic in oncohematology. Until not long ago they were counted among rare diseases, today, thanks to the improvement of diagnostic skills, especially in the last 10-15 years, the number of diagnoses has increased – around 2 thousand a year – and above all they are made to more young. The understanding of the molecular mechanism of these diseases and the identification of the three mutated genes – two identified thanks also to Italian research – and understanding that all mutations, even if in different ways, activate a series of cell proteins that alter the cascade a series of systems and intracellular signals has allowed the development of a group of targeted drugs: the Jak inhibitors”. Thus Alessandro Maria Vannucchi, president of the Italian Society of Experimental Hematology (Sies) and Professor of Hematology at the University of Florence, Sodc director of Hematology Aou ‘Careggi’, Myeloproliferative Diseases Research and Innovation Center (Crimm) of Florence, who spoke today at Rome, at the presentation of the National Day of the Italian Association for the fight against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail), which is celebrated tomorrow.

Jak inhibitor drugs “have the ability to block the Jak Stat signaling pathway in the cells – explains President Sies – which is responsible for the abnormal growth of blood cells, but also for a series of symptoms, for the deposition of fibers and above all for the splenomegaly, spleen enlargement.In Italy there are currently two approved Jak inhibitors, in the USA three and others are under study.These are indicated for myelofibrosis – he continues – and, secondly, for polycythemia vera. Interferon ropeg has recently been approved for the treatment of polycythemia vera: it is able to control the evolution of the disease and in some patients to reduce the clone of the disease and therefore probably exerts a more profound effect, at least in some cases”.

“Today, chronic myeloproliferative diseases are more properly called chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms – clarifies Vannucchi – to reiterate the concept that they are tumor pathologies associated with specific alterations of the DNA with some recurrent mutations and include different entities. They include: polycythemia vera which is characterized from the increase in red blood cell mass; essential thrombocythemia, from increased platelet counts and primary myelofibrosis, a much more heterogeneous disease with variable changes in blood cell counts, but whose name derives from the fact that it develops, at level of the marrow, a pathological fibrous tissue which is the consequence of the clone of the tumor cells”.

“These pathologies – observes President Sies – form a family, as similar molecular mechanisms are recognised. In fact, there are three recurrent mutations of the Jak2, Mpl and Carl genes, and they are characterized by similar clinical problems, such as increased thrombotic or bleeding risk, systemic impairment with typical symptoms associated with the diseases and above all they can transform into one ‘other and all three also evolve into acute leukemia. This evolution – underlines Vannucchi – affects the pathologies differently: between 5-8% in polycythemia vera, less than 5% in essential thrombocythemia, but reaches 20% in myelofibrosis. Acute leukemia is a very aggressive disease, for younger patients it is possible to intervene with a transplant, in other cases the expected survival is less than six months”.

Sies welcomes not only haematologists, but also biologists and biotechnologists. “Relations with AIL – concludes Vannucchi – are very close and constructive and concern research in particular, so much so that the official delivery of funding for a research project funded by AIL will take place at the Sies conference scheduled for the next few days in Florence to a young Sies researcher”.