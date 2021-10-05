We have long understood that Vanni Oddera is more than a simple Fmx rider: the images of the freestyler who, on his motorbike in the corridors, brings a smile to the less fortunate children hospitalized in various Italian hospitals have been around the world. . Sometimes even carrying the children themselves on his motorbike and giving them unique moments of euphoria, indescribable sensations that fill the heart with joy to those who give a smile and those who receive it.

The rescue

–

With a post on Instagram, Vanni Oddera showed images of his Pontinvrea (Savona) hit by a water bomb that caused the Erro torrent to overflow, creating inconvenience to the entire country, which turned into a frightening scenario that brought to its knees many citizens. Among them was a woman, who was stuck in her car and probably terrified by the situation around her. In the video posted on the social network by the freestyle champion we see the rescue of the woman, carried in her arms from her car in danger to Oddera’s jeep. A beautiful gesture from a champion who behaves like one even when he is not wearing a helmet and boots. And he launches an appeal: “The flood hit my Pontinvrea, bringing everyone to their knees. We ask for help from people equipped with shovels and wheelbarrows to help citizens and firefighters ”.