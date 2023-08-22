“Salvini said that he recognizes himself in the values ​​of the book written by Vannacci. And the way to reiterate this could be to nominate him for the European elections”





Will General Vannacci be a candidate in the 2024 European elections? “I don’t think so, even if the only party to which it would be better to nominate him is the League”. He states it to Affaritaliani.it the Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi. “Forza Nuova is a ridiculous hypothesis, the right is the Brothers of Italy but the League is a buffer party that is not of the extreme right and Salvini said that he recognizes himself in the values ​​of the book written by Vannacci. And the way to reiterate it could be a candidate for the Europeans”.

And Minister Crosetto? “He had the approval of Mulè di Forza Italia and this means that he is now isolated. We have reached the point that the traditional and conformist part of the centre-right joins Crosetto who sees him as a defender of political correctness. The military hierarchy intervened immediately after the general’s dismissal. It is evident that Vannacci will now have no more punishments and somehow Crosetto, who has gone out of line, has become his guarantor,” concludes Sgarbi.

