Roberto Vannacci uses social media to attack the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa. Getting a few things off his chest, after the criticism received from the second highest office in the State, one of the founders of Fdi. On Facebook the general posted two photos today. The first -title: desolation at Versiliana- is a shot from August 30, during the interview with La Russa at the Marina di Pietrasanta kermesse, where Vannacci emphasizes that “about 120 people were counted… (Donzelli was also present, who mobilized the entire party)”. Then he adds a second shot, in which the general speaks of himself in the third person: “The comparison with Vannacci’s evening last August 24, which gathered 1000 people, many of whom remained standing, is not even possible…”. Following are Vannacci-style hashtags, among which #Decima #menefrego stand out.

Among the comments someone writes “if we continue with this hypocrisy of Gasparri who attacks Vannacci who in turn attacks La Russa… well, we are playing the game that the left wants”, words of Luciano that Vannacci himself comments: “No attack, just a response to La Russa who has never missed an opportunity to criticize me and belittle me. For me it ends here”.

La Russa: “For me, competition with Vannacci never started”

“For me the competition with Vannacci never started and I didn’t even realize that I had ever belittled him. I was sorry that because of his mixing up the ‘tenth’ with the electoral campaign, the Comsubin for the first time were unable to shout ‘tenth’ at the parade on June 2nd” wrote Ignazio La Russa on social media, after General Roberto Vannacci’s post.

“At Versiliana, with the sun beating down, I brought forward my speech by about an hour (deliberately without publicising it) because I wanted to be in Milan at 8.45pm for Inter Atalanta at San Siro which, as a competition, that one was worth it”, he jokes with reference to the photo posted by the MEP of the League.