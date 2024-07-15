The Lega MEP, questioned by Adnkronos, replies to the words of the Rassemblement National delegation leader: “There are no preclusions against me, I will become one”

The vice-presidency of the Patriots group in the European Parliament assigned to Roberto Vannacci “is a problem”. He confirms it Jean-Paul Garraud, head of the delegation of the Rassemblement National in the Chamberon the sidelines of the group’s meeting this afternoon in Strasbourg. “We will talk about it now,” he says. The general’s vice-presidency “is a problem, in relation to the statements that were made by Mr. Vannacci,” he adds. “It is a problem and we will try to find a solution,” he concludes. The Rassemblement National is the first delegation of the Patriots group, with 30 MEPs; the League, third after the Hungarians of Fidesz, has eight.

Vannacci goes straight ahead: “I will be vice president, no doubt”

“There are no preclusions against me”. Asked by Adnkronos, the general and MEP of the League, comments on Garraud’s words. Vannacci, elected as an independent in the League, assures: “I have no doubt that I will be vice president”, he cuts short.

“I am calm,” he then commented before participating in the meeting in Strasbourg where his vice-presidency is also being discussed. Vannacci confirmed that it will be discussed: “Of course,” he said. “What do you do in a Parliament? You talk,” he stressed.