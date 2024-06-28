Roberto Vannacci investigated, among the charges also “the illicit use of a BMW”

Roberto Vannaccithe new MEP of LeagueAnd investigated For forgery in a public document. The general was entered into the register by Rome Prosecutor’s Office with the accusation – according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano has learned – of having “got refunds for dinners that never took place“. The file concerns the assignment as Defense representative in Russia between February 2021 and May 2022. The target is the allowance Of service for the family members received illicitly according to the accusation. In reality, in fact – again according to the accusation – the wife and daughter they weren’t at Fly in that period. But there are also the refunds for events and dinners that would never have happened.

There is also talk – continues Il Fatto – of a BMW used illegally. In the next weeks Vannacci could also be summoned to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rome. “We have no formal news of the closure of the investigation military administration, but we can affirm – says his lawyer – that the accusations appeared in the press at the time unfounded is that the facts have already been clarified with the ministry during the administrative dialogue. We don’t know what conduct might still be contested.”