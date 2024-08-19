Vannacci, one of his most loyal followers reveals the plan: “The general is planning everything”

Roberto Vannacci keep moving to create a party of his. The clues about the general’s political moves are multiplying. After launching his committee “The world upside down“now we are talking about a real one organization which is taking shape. The general, elected to the European Parliament with the Alloyit’s already there planning next moves. The journalist Marco Belviso is the coordinator for the North East of the movement launched by the general. “We have divided Italy into six areascorresponding to the constituencies for the European elections. Each has its own territorial coordinator”. At the same time, other committees were born. One of these is “We with Vannacci“, modelled on the committees that five years ago, following the model of the Friends of Beppe Grillo, increased the national consensus of Salvini.

“It’s our all-round ace.. But rather than taking over the League – Belviso continues to La Stampa – I imagine him as the leader of a pole, a cartel with Salvini. I don’t think the latter will give up the secretariat”. There is already a name for this future party, it should be called “Sovereign Europe“. The North East campaign is the one considered crucial by Vannacci and his raiders. The victory for hegemony over the sovereignists passes through there. “Almost everything will depend on the League congresses” explains Belviso: “If, as expected, the line of Salviniwe Let’s bet on breaking with the old guardthe one most closely linked to Umberto’s federalist dream Bossesthat of the governors of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, Luca Zaia and Massimiliano Fedriga“. At that point the military takeover bid could start.