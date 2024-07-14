«With the League we share principles and ideas. The party is evolving, it is moving towards a nationalist idea, rooted in traditions and identity. Ideas that I share. In my opinion this League that is sailing with the wind in its sails has great profit margins as a nationalist and sovereignist party”.

MEP Roberto Vannacci said this during the meeting at Villa Bertelli in Forte dei Marmi. To those who ask if he is ready to take the Lega membership card, Vannacci replies: “Why not. If there was the will to transform the wave of my 562 thousand votes into an overwhelming tsunami, I’m in,” he adds.

Vannacci also spoke about the group of patriots in generalcalling it “a group that is not a little influential, not to be ignored, as some would like. It is the third group by number of MEPs.

We will see in the next few days if the numbers of patriots are destined to increase. Thinking about tomorrow, I typed Rassemblement National on Google: it says they are homophobic, racist, delinquent. If these rumors are circulating about them, which are the same as those circulating about me, then I am in good company.”

The MEP also said during the meeting at Villa Bertelli: «I will have the opportunity to clarify with my colleagues from the RN, who have expressed some doubts about my nomination as vice-president of the group».