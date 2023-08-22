Vannacci slaps former minister Pinotti

General Vannacci, who ended up in the storm for the book “The world upside down”, defined as racist and homophobic, in an interview with Libero, takes off a few pebbles from his shoes and attacks the former defense minister Roberta Pinotti. When asked “would he have problems accepting women and gays as superiors?”, he replies: “No problem. Among other things, Pinotti herself was my superior, being Minister of Defence. She accused me of machismo: I wonder if I’m more macho or if she wasn’t more macho when as minister, as soon as she took office, she came to the parachute brigade to free-fall. To prove what? Isn’t this behavior more macho in your opinion than I have done in my 37-year career?”

Are you in favor of women in the military?

“Of course I’m in favor because I don’t consider women in the army, I consider them soldiers and I treat them as such. Let me take a pebble out of my shoe. I read that the former Defense Minister and Senator Pinotti brought up sexism with respect to my book and my person. Talk about dishonorable behavior, machismo and sexism in the military. I issue a challenge. I have been fortunate to be in command of so many female soldiers and by soldiers I mean of all ranks. I ask all women, especially those who have served with me in areas of operation, to report me immediately, if they have not already done so, for any sexist or macho behavior I have engaged in towards them. I anticipate a sexist behavior I had, and I tell him about it, with the only female soldier I had in my raiding unit. A doctor, at the time he was captain, Letizia Valentino. A few days after taking command of the regiment, I summoned you to my office to send you to the “E 45” task force in Afghanistan as unit doctor. A task force in inaccessible, dangerous, inaccessible areas. Mission raids often clandestine and the presence of a woman was not particularly usual. I called her and said: “I don’t care if you have boobs or not, you’re a soldier, act like one because as soon as I have news of a problem related to your sex, I’ll bring you back immediately”. Letizia Valentino did not report me for my sexist behavior having pronounced the word “boobs”. Indeed she thanked me and carried out the mission in an exemplary manner for four months, behaving like a true soldier ”.

