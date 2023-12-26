Vannacci returns to service in the Army: “But I will continue to promote my book”

After the controversy, General Roberto Vannacci returns to service. The author of the controversial best seller “The world upside down” will return to work tomorrow, Wednesday 27 December, at the end of a few weeks of leave.

Vannacci will carry out a period of coaching before taking possession of the new role assigned to him, that of Chief of Staff of the Land Operational Forces Command, in the Palazzo Impero headquarters in Rome. A formal investigation is pending on the officer, authorized by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, opened to ascertain any disciplinary infractions.

On leave, Vannacci continued the tour to promote his book amid protests and controversy. “During my free time I do lots of activities: I read, I write, I go swimming, running, fishing, mushrooms, I spend time with my family and, if I want, I can also present my book which is precisely the result of one of my activities artistic, cultural and recreational activities conducted in my free time”, he told ANSA.