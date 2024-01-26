The publisher of Antaios Götz Kubitschek is the founder of the IFS – Institute for State Policy, an organization classified as “far-right”





The book 'The world upside down' by the general Roberto Vannacci will be published in Germany by the far-right publishing house Antaiosdirected by Götz Kubitschek, and will be released in February.

As can be seen on the publisher's website, the volume, with the title 'Verdrehte Welt', is also offered in combination with 'Remigrazione' by Martin SellnerAustrian right-wing extremist and key figure at the Potsdam meeting in November where a massive “remigration” of foreigners from Germany was discussed.

The publisher of Antaios Götz Kubitschek is the founder of the Ifs – Institute for State Policy, a reality classified as “far right” from the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution (German internal intelligence).

