Vannacci presents the book at Vespa, a social revolt

The end of the electoral campaign and the election in Europe The controversies surrounding Roberto Vannacci, the former Army general who ran for the League and became an MEP, do not stop. After the announcement that Vannacci will present the book “Il coraggio vince” on July 9th at Bruno Vespa’s farmhouse, Li Reni, in Manduria, in the province of Taranto, the moderators of the structure’s social page were forced to delete the comments.

Many, in fact, the protests of the inhabitants. It’s not the first time: there have already been two Vannacci presentations canceled in Puglia. “In light of some hate comments received, we remind our users that this social page belongs to a hospitality facility and not to a single person. Therefore, in respect of all those who work every day with passion and commitment in this place, comments deemed offensive will be immediately deleted, continuing instead to host judgments (positive and otherwise) regarding the facility, which allow it to grow and improve”, is the comment published on the masseria page. Angela Tardio responds: “You are right and I apologize, but how come you only host these people that a good part of the country does not respect?”.

Dani Dippi replies to the user opposed to Vannacci’s guest: “Angela Tardio, forgive me, but is it so difficult to understand that they are figures of custom who, regardless of their own ideas, stir up debate and discussion? What should a journalist do, only call right-thinking people or those who in our opinion would be right-thinking? Disagreement is the soul of journalism and civil discussion. Do you want to express dissent towards Sgarbi or Vannacci? he has the opportunity to join the event and say what she thinks. Will she be able to do it? This is the real question. In this post you can read everything except disagreement and civil confrontation. We only read numerous rude and disrespectful people who, hidden behind the tranquility of a telephone, write shameful sentences full of ignoble allusions. The same people who in person would proclaim themselves fans of the same people they criticize. Among other things, I feel profound sadness because a good part of these people are people of a certain age who should have fully understood the value of respect and common sense. Alas, however, I read quite the opposite. Frustration often moves people to open their mouths more than sharing ideas and good intentions.”

Mouhamed Giampaolo Di Gregorio comes down hard: “Away with the fascists”. Dario Durante comments: “The worst of Italian politics. Indeed we are no longer at a political level but of people under investigation.” Mario Andreoli takes it out on the owner of the house: “The usual Vespa subservient to those in power. A man for all seasons worse than political weathervanes. Let him be a grandfather and no longer bother with his stupid programs and his books full of NOTHING!!!!