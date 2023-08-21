General Vannacci anti clappers in women’s locker rooms and his “world upside down”. The plan to enter politics

General Robert Vannacci remains at the center of the political scene. In the government right now there is a race to defend him for the ideas of him and the defense minister Crosetti on the matter is more and more isolated. The doors of politics are now wide open for the degraded soldier. It’s the scenario that some had assumed it was in the “hidden” intentions of the general, jumped to the top of sales in online stores with its self-produced volume full of intrepid homophobic, racist and anti-feminist “The world upside down”. And that someone, the neo-fascists of Come on Newhe had tried yesterday to turn into reality, offering Vannacci the candidacy for Senate in the supplements of Monza.

But today it is the general himself who stops any design of (fantasy) politics. “I I’m a soldier and I want to continue being a soldier”, he told Ansa, while saying he was grateful for the proposal received. “I always thank those who trust me and I also do against a political partyof any political party. However, I will continue to be a soldier and I have not made any plans for other activities”. In short, Vannacci has no intention of changing jobs, regardless of the outcome of the internal investigation that hangs over him.

