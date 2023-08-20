Vannacci: “I’m not homophobic, but homosexuals are privileged. And Pinotti…”

General Roberto Vannacci gave a long interview to Libero after the controversy that arose over the contents of his book “The world upside down” and his subsequent removal from office in the army. “This whole affair has been a huge upset, especially for my ninety-year-old mother who isn’t even very well”, begins Vannacci, who says “proud” of the book “written, corrected, paragraphed”. And he says he would never have imagined the defense minister’s stance.

“What I say in the book is that whoever raises certain issues gets paid. He is annihilated, he is censored, he is made to disappear, he is demonized, he is even called a sick person, a homophobe”. Vannacci tells Libero, adding: “I have no prejudice against homosexuals. What bothers me is the overexposure of this phenomenon. Even for a natural matter humanity must reproduce”.

Vannacci then says he is in favor of women in the army, “FrBecause I don’t consider women in the army women, I consider them soldiers and I treat them as such. Let me take a pebble out of my shoe. I’ve read that former Defense Minister and Senator Pinotti has brought up sexism. (…) I launch a challenge. I have been fortunate to be in command of so many female soldiers and by soldiers I mean of any rank. I ask all women, especially those who have served with me in areas of operation, to immediately report me for any sexist or macho behavior I have engaged in towards them.”

Vannacci always tells Libero that he would have no problem accepting women and gay men as superiors. “Pinotti herself was my superior”. Vannacci says the former minister accuses him of machismo but when he was in office he jumped with a parachute. And then he claims the sentence about homosexuals: “I called them not normal. I am absolutely convinced of what I said. No, I would not change anything.” And he adds at the end that according to him “being gay means being untouchable, but above all privileged”.

