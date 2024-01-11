“I have some ideas and maybe in the future, but there is nothing now”





“You have the original, trust me and not the copies. I honestly don't know what Il Fatto is dreaming of.” The general Roberto Vannacciasked by Affaritaliani.it, thus dismisses what was written today by Il Fatto Quotidiano, namely that he would be ready to come out in March with his second book – “La Forza e il Coraggio” -, a sort of manifesto for Europe, thus positively dissolving the reservation on the candidacy with the League in the European elections. “Il Fatto takes responsibility for what he writes. I remember well that the first to write about a second book of mine was Tommaso Labate in November 2023 with the general's words 'another book vibrates on the fingertips'. I've always had the idea and I don't rule out coming out with a second book in the future. I have some material on my computer from when I wrote 'The World in Reverse' and I have some ideas. But the news from Il Fatto is absolutely not true. I only read the title, not even the article, and I started laughing“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

