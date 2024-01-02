Vannacci, New Year's dive into the sea in Viareggio for the general: “Proud to participate in this event”

There was also General Roberto Vannacci at the traditional New Year's Eve collective dive into the sea which takes place on January 1st in Viareggio (Lucca). Vannacci lives in the Tuscan city and dived together with his two daughters, a niece and his brother. It is not the first time that the general participates in this initiative but, as he himself declared, he had already done so in previous editions when he was free from professional commitments.

Come on Vannacci, help straighten out this “WORLD ON THE CONTRARY”. https://t.co/uFWVRgRaNO — Mario (@Mario46232705) January 1, 2024

“As an inhabitant of Viareggio – he said Vannacci – I am proud to participate in this event with my fellow citizens. This year, however, for the first time, I am here with my family and I dived together with my daughters”. The dive took place around midday in the sea in front of Piazza Mazzini with a temperature of around 14 degrees and 605 participants, not only residents but also people who are spending New Year's Eve on the coast. The organizers' goal was to surpass the record of 672 participants in 2020, which however was affected by the flu epidemic underway in this period. Many who would have liked to take part phoned the organizers saying they were sick in bed.

READ ALSO: European Championships, Vannacci: “I am a candidate with the League? I'll take it into consideration”

Subscribe to the newsletter

