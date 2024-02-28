Vannacci: defender, suspended for 11 months

General Roberto Vannacci was “suspended from his job for 11 months, 'with consequent equal seniority deduction and halving of his salary'”. The lawyer Giorgio Carta, Vannacci's defender, tells AGI. The sanction applied by the Defense concerns the State disciplinary proceedings initiated last October 30 after the publication of 'The world upside down'. The lawyer announced “immediate appeal to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court” against the measure.

In the provision with which the Ministry of Defense suspended General Roberto Vannacci, according to what we learn from defense sources, “the circumstances of the publication of the book 'The world upside down' which allegedly denoted 'lack of sense of responsibility' are stigmatized” ” and determined an “injury to the principle of neutrality/thirdness of the Armed Force”, “compromising the prestige and reputation of the Administration to which it belongs and generating possible disruptive and divisive emulative effects within the military structure”.