Vannacci: “Minorities express themselves but the majority doesn’t care what they do. They should only do it in certain channels”

The general Vannacci continues to be discussed for his statements. The author of “The world upside down” returns to speak in public at the Nazione Sicurezza Forum in Rome and explains who his text is addressed to. “I – says Vannacci – I’m not just addressing the world of non-heterosexuals, but also to graffiti artists and ai delinquents: a minority that forces us to put alarms on our homes and cars. I’m not just talking about non-heterosexuals.” Words that sparked more than one murmur of protest from the audience. “I talked about minorities, I didn’t correlate them with each other – Vannacci defended himself -. Not heterosexuals they are a minority: point. Graffiti artists are a minority: period. Criminals are a minority: period. They have nothing to do with each other. They are simply minorities. Nobody forbids minorities from expressing themselves, but they can do so in certain channels, because the majority may not be interested”.

“How much do I earn from my book? Why you didn’t ask the late Michela Murgia or Saviano? They tell me I’m a showman but I present my book. I talk about social and current issues, I present my book, I do not express opinions either on those who govern or on those who do not govern. For this reason I will not participate in political initiatives”. Vannacci also brought this up Fedezquoting the recent dismissal of the proceedings against him in Milan: “He defined the carabinieri as “infamous and sons of dogs”: if you find sentences like that in my book, I will hand myself over to justice“.

Vannacci he also returns to the conversation he had with the Minister of Defense recently: “The contents of the dialogue between me and Crosetto only I and Minister Crosetto know about them”. The Truth reveals a background, from the dialogue between the two the will on the part of the minister to delve deeper into the topic of depleted uranium. The head of the Defense Department would have decided to open an investigation to find out whether the doubts raised by the general are well founded or not. The general had accused the current one chief of staff for damages caused by bullets to the health of the soldiers.

