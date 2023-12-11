Roberto Vannacci: “Those who occupy the houses and the graffiti artists are protected, it's not good”

THE numbers General Roberto gives them his book directly Vannacci: “About 230 thousand in printed form. It is estimated that approx 800 thousand copies tadpole with PDF cracked”. And it is precisely these figures on its strength “The world in reverse” that the soldier thinks more of every day apply for the next European Championships. “I believe that a good portion of society – says Vannacci to Il Fatto Quotidiano – find yourself in what I express. When I go around many people come to compliment me, they tell me to keep going, not to give up, not to go back. People of all types: humble, wealthy, ex-military, workers. There majority is discriminated against by minorities who try to bully it. When criminals seem more protected than honest citizens, when those who occupy the houses can remain inside without the rightful owner being able to become the owner again, when graffiti artists can litter cities“.

Vannacci addresses the issue of media exposure of minorities on TV: “I took the data from sites that are proud of it. They claim – continues Vannacci to Il Fatto – that in the early evening the non-hetero world is represented second 22% or, I don't remember, 13%, which contrasts with the fact that in society it is present at 3.5%. There is a direction. A 1989 book talks about it: the first line of effort is the desensitization, to vaccinate the world. I I have homosexual friends but they are very few, because when I turn on the TV I always have to find them in front of me? Why Disney modifies its cartoons and finances gay prides? We want extinguish us? There procreation will be entrusted to test tubes?”. The general closes with his candidacy for the next European Championships and his response smacks of taking to the field: “I'm a soldier. But what if I decide to apply I would use the money I have available, the financing of those who should support me ei proceeds from the book“.

