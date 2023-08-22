Vannacci, new dispute between the two deputy prime ministers





Point number one: Minister Guido Crosetto will not resign even if isolated on the case of General Vannacci.

Point number two: clash between the two deputy prime ministers. Salvini sides with Vannacci and Tajani with the holder of the Diifesa department.

Point number three: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni did not intervene in the case, but as qualified sources tell us, the leader of the Brothers of Italy – who has not recently spoken to Crosetto – did not like the defense minister’s move on the general. And you, in essence, share the positions of FdI colonels such as Giovanni Donzelli (and others).

