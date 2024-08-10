“My place at the moment is in the League, I was elected by the League itself which presented me on its lists”. This is what the League MEP Roberto Vannacci said, connected with Stasera Italia from the League party in Pontida.I am independent for now, I am a candidate of the League for the European Parliament and I certainly cannot go anywhere else at this time. Moreover, I share with the League the principles of security, sovereignty, identity, and wealth of the country that we want to relaunch. There is no reason to move elsewhere”.

“It’s the first time I’m on the sacred soil of the LeagueI’m happy to be there – he adds from Pontida -. I met the militants of the League who were warm towards me”. “I think that the cultural association Il mondo al contrario is transforming into a political association is a natural evolution given that I have gone from being a general to being a writer to being a politician. So nothing new on the Eastern front”.