Alemanno tempts General Vannacci

John Alemanno has long since returned active on the national political scene with his “Orvieto Manifesto” which saw the reunion of what was called the “social right” at the time of MSI and who identified himself in the figure of Pino Rauti. Now the daughter of the former secretary, Isabella Rautihas been a few years since Giorgia Meloni in Fratelli d’Italia but the ex-husband didn’t and he came to claim the rights, hopes and aspirations of those who felt betrayed by the new course imprinted on FdI.

For now there is only one committee: “Stop the War” which was established on a topical issue but rests its foundations in National Movement for Sovereignty (MNS) which had then merged into FdI with the president Robert Menia, now a sitting senator with the Brothers of Italy. This Movement, in turn, had seen the convergence National action Of Alemannic.

At the beginning of August – in unsuspecting times – Alemanno threw down the gauntlet to Giorgia Meloni with the war forum, saying that if he didn’t get an answer by October he would found a party. Then there was the sensational outing of the general Roberto Vannacci with his book “The world upside down”, self-published on Amazon which immediately interested politics, especially Alemanno and Salvini who are both interested in a military candidate in their lists for the 2024 Europeans.

