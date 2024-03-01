Roberto Vannacci, between anecdotes and ambitions. The general talks about everything

General Roberto Vannacci continues to be at the center of the debate, not only in the news (due to investigations and suspensions) but also in the politics. The soldier has not yet dissolved his reservation but his candidacy now seems to be done European in the ranks of League, although he also opens up to other hypotheses. “I have to understand if I can be helpfulAnd not a flag to wave. I have not decided yet. I also received other offers“. Vannacci talks about himself and reveals previously unpublished details about his life. Like when he risked lynching in the Ivory Coast. “They had mistaken us for French. In the square of Abidjan, two thousand people against six in a jeep: threats, insults, spitting; I thought: they eat us here. The ten minutes – says Vannacci to Aldo Cazzullo in Il Corriere della Sera – are the most adrenaline-filled of life. If one of us had reacted, I wouldn't be here to tell it“. Vannacci also speaks of the accusation against him for “incitement to racial hatred”. The general dismisses all charges.

“I believe it – continues Vannacci to Il Corriere – a totally unfounded accusation. My book is an ode to diversity. But praising diversity is very different from discrimination. Diversity consists in recognizing different characteristics in each of us: culture, origins, ethnicity, religion, political beliefs. Discrimination concerns rights and dignity; and in my books there is no trace of this execrable ideological position“. Vannacci then takes it out on the disguises Of Mengoni in Sanremo. “They sent me the photo of Mengoni. When you see a man in a skirtand we're not in Scotland and it's not Carnival, we have a laugh under our breath.” Then he reveals: “With my wife Camelia and a Dutch au pair, Rose, one evening we went to a gay club in Rome, near the Colosseum. She was a quiet evening“.