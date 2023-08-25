Vannacci and the “no” to La Piazza by Affaritaliani.it/ Crosetto? “I owe him respect and discipline, absolutely and unconditionally”





“I have responded to all and any journalist, without problems, since my book came out. Then yesterday I read an article in which it was said that, although it is not a political demonstration, many personalities who play active politics participate. And I didn’t write”The world upside down” to do political activity and I don’t even want this interpretation to arise. So I thought it best not to participate in that arena.” With these words the general Roberto Vannacci explains to Affaritaliani.it because he canceled his participation in La Piazza, the kermesse of Affaritaliani.it held in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) from 26 to 28 August.

“Not only that, the military is forbidden to make political propaganda and I didn’t want to associate my name with that of many politicians. I apologized to the organization, with kindness. I’m used to keeping my words and in this case I was very sorry say no. When the surgery was offered to me I had no idea what it was”The square” and that such a demonstration could register the participation of so many political personalities”.

