Vannacci: “I will withdraw the complaint against Bersani if ​​he publicly apologizes”

General Roberto Vannacci “is available to close the case that led to the conviction of the Honorable Bersani for defamation against me if he deems it appropriate to make a public apology for the language used. I have no personal obsession with him; however, on the part of an institutional representative at his level, the use of offensive language on a personal level is intolerable, which risks legitimizing and encouraging verbal violence that is extraneous to civil debate”, underlines the MEP of the League. “Freedom of opinion is a fundamental principle that allows the expression of ideas, even critical ones – he continues -; however, the profanity does nothing but offend the interlocutor, without enriching the debate or promote the development of reasoning. It is with regret that I note how, in this and other similar circumstances, insult is accepted as an integral part of political dialectics and even advocated as a right when it is directed against those who do not share left-wing ideologies or the single thought that for years they have been trying to impose on our society”.

“That said, I offer the possibility of definitively closing this matter by committing to withdrawing the complaint, on the condition that the public apology of the Honorable Bersani is associated with a donation to an association of military and police officers who are victims of duty. This gesture would represent a concrete sign of will to overcome what happened as well as an opportunity to contribute to a cause of great moral value”, concludes Vannacci.

Bersani’s vitriolic reply

Bersani’s vitriolic reply arrived shortly after: “When Vannacci has apologized to Jews, feminists, homosexuals, blacks and all the ‘abnormal’ people in the world, he will also have my apologies”, the words of the former secretary of the Democratic Party.