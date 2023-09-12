Vannacci: “We are in a democracy and we have chosen freedom: opinions of any type and nature must be able to be expressed without fear of censorship or repression”







“I am very satisfied with the meeting with the Minister who decided to receive me (he was not required to and could delegate to another authority)”. General Roberto Vannacci, author of the book ‘The world upside down’, stated this to Affaritaliani.it.

“I will never reveal the contents of the conversation to anyone but I can instead confirm that a relationship of discipline and respect binds me to the Minister of Defense – which has always been highlighted in every interview and my statement from the beginning of this affair until today – and I recognize in the Minister the authority that derives from his role but also the moral authority of a man who defends the institutions and who seeks the truth and this does honor to me and to all those like me who have sworn to defend the homeland in arms and work daily to the community. Contrary to what many exploiters try to pass off with the articles which have appeared even very recently, even boasting of knowing the contents of the meeting with the Minister, there is no rift between me, the institutions and the Ministry of Defence. Institutions such as the Armed Forces – continues General Vannacci – are independent of individuals and will remain for centuries in defense of our Republic. I have always shown adherence to whatever determination was made by the Minister or the Armed Forces precisely because I was sure that it was a guarantee of neutrality and legitimacy. The summary investigation initiated against me will establish the true and unequivocal nature of the facts as opposed to the summary trials, the media pillory, the insults and the ignoble accusations that even prominent political representatives had reserved for me in the aftermath of the outbreak of the affair. I have always had faith in the Armed Forces to which I dedicated 37 years of my existence and for which I gave up a comfortable life, family, loved ones and loved ones and this affair will not change my mind.”

Will you continue to express your ideas as you did with the book ‘The world upside down’? “Until someone puts a gag over my mouth of course,” Vannacci replies. “We are in a democracy and we have chosen freedom: opinions of any type and nature must be able to be expressed without fear of censorship or repression, as long as they fall within the limits of decency and what is permitted, and these limits are well defined by laws and specific rules that cannot be interpreted at will or in alternate ways as many would like. Offense, insult and slander are rightly prohibited and I have never broken these rules. The opinions expressed are highly questionable and I have always recognized myself in expression that sees criticism as the fertilizer of progress, therefore, it doesn’t bother me to be criticized, even caustically, but I claim the right and freedom of speech”, concludes the general.

