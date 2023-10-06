What do you think of judge Iolanda Apostolico who in 2018 participated in a demonstration during which some people insulted police officers? What do you think of the fact that some judges do not apply the government decree on the repatriation of migrants? The general’s response Roberto Vannacciauthor of the book ‘The world upside down’ ad Affaritaliani.it:

“I am a free man and I continue to be so but, as a representative of the institutions, I do not express my opinion on the government’s actions/decisions and I do not express opinions on the provisions of other institutional bodies/representatives. Such interference would certainly call into question the impartiality of the Armed Forces. Another thing is the publication of my book which, however, since it is not offensive to anyone, does not damage the dignity of anyone nor the Constitution and Laws of the Republic and does not contain any appreciation or comment on the actions of the government or other republican institutions, it falls within fully in the free expressions of thought guaranteed to an Italian citizen even if he wears a uniform or holds a top role within the institutions themselves”.

