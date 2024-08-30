The Square 2024, the speech by Roberto Vannacci

“Me, a bit of a strange general? That’s a definition that fits me perfectly”, Roberto Vannacci begins with a joke at “La Piazza”, the affaritaliani.it event organized in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi). Interviewed by the director Angelo Maria Perrino, the MEP of the League gives a positive assessment of the government that “reflects the results achieved in these two years. I am convinced that the government will last until the end of the legislature. It is normal that there are discussions: in all good families there are moments in which there is debate and each one tries to pull the blanket to their own side but then you have to draw conclusions”, he explains.

“A rating for the government from 0 to 10? I would give it a 7.5, a positive rating that reveals ample room for improvement, but certainly confirms the fact that we are on the right path”, says Vannacci.

On the bridge over the Strait the general states that it is “a good idea and a very important work. We will be the first among European countries on a work like this. It is something exemplary and will give work to many people”.

As for the citizenship law, Vannacci states that “I don’t know if there was “a slap in the face to Tajani on the Ius Scholae” but I know that it wasn’t in the government program. Perhaps this could have been a sort of wink to the left. But I think it ends with the August holidays since now the work starts again. This issue seems to me to have now set aside to give way to much more important issues for the future of Europe and Italy”.

On the Centre-Right in general “the beauty is that it does not need the broad field but is based on the discipline of intelligence. I do not have much consideration for the opposition because I do not see this ability to argue concretely. I believe that it is always based on the same slogans: more taxes, more immigrants and less freedom. This is the slogan of the left that does not even find a synthesis for this much vaunted but not materialized broad field”.