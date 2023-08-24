Mattarella and the little hand of the Quirinal behind the expulsion of General Vannacci. The precedents as Minister of Defense

The man of the moment in Italy is certainly the general Roberto Vannaccihis book “The world upside down” he created a fuss, but if the united opposition attacked him heavily, the right on the military split in two and now the case also became political. De Benedetti’s Domani yesterday revealed that regarding the decision of Crosetti to remove Vannacci from his role as head of the military geographical institute there would be the Quirinal. Behind the expulsion of the former number one of Folgore and Col Moschin – reports La Verità – we can see Mattarella’s hand. The head of state not only leads the superior defense council, i.e. the Armed Forces, but also from Colle wields almost absolute power on choices that would be the responsibility of the executive.

As Minister of Defence – continues La Verità – he had the general of the Alpini removed Mazzaroli, guilty of having publicly doubted the choices of Italian military policy in Kosovo. but it was not an isolated case, there were two other similar episodes. One of these was mentioned by General Mario Arpino, former Chief of Defense Staff. In 1999, during the Kosovo war, Mattarella made a phone call to dispute the statements of one of his commanders who had told of missile launch against Serbian radar positionseffectively confirming that Italy she was at war and had entered it without the consent of Parliament.

