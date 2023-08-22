“I only said two things: that all the Armed Forces should not have been judged on the basis of one person’s thought and that the case would have been dealt with according to the rules of the military order and not on social media. I have not made decisions based on what I think of the book, but on what I owe out of respect to the institution I serve.” With these words, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto returned to the controversies that erupted after his intervention on the “Vannacci case”.

“I wouldn’t even have changed the general’s functions precisely to prevent him from turning into a martyr – he said in an interview with Corriere della Sera -. I would have waited to examine all the information, but the people who then took action would have demanded more harshness”.

Then on the “friendly fire” that hit him by exponents of the center-right: “I don’t consider anyone who spoke about me a friend, not realizing that I wasn’t talking about a person’s freedom of opinion, but about respecting the rules and institutions ”, the words of Crosetto. “It seems to me that Donzelli expressed his political opinions but he agreed with me about my decision. Just as Salvini limited himself to giving a political judgment on some statements in Vannacci’s book without discussing my choices. About Alemanno I’ll limit myself to saying only that I haven’t regretted having defended him, in his time, indeed I’m proud of him. I knew well then what kind of person he was, but I defended him anyway. Precisely because I do not act with political calculation, but on the basis of principles. Maybe, when I take off my role, I too will say what I think and I’ll be able to say things that I can’t today about some of those who have speculated in recent days”.

The minister then reiterated: “I don’t feel particularly isolated. Moreover, even if I were, I’m used to doing quite solitary battles: Wagner, the war, Africa, the ECB, the PA, the dossiers… What I think is right to say or do, I do and I say. I don’t need a seat to survive: I’ve chosen to play a political role, giving up a lot and I don’t do it to combine lunch with dinner. Even many opponents recognize me.”

Finally, a judgment on Vannacci’s book ‘The world upside down”: “It’s not my job to comment on it, but I’ve read the book and it’s not even innovative in attacking single thought and, without this publicity, it wouldn’t be a success. I, unlike the solons of the right and left, cannot afford the intellectual luxury of someone who makes judgments about the world from his armchair”.