Vannacci: Crippa, the doors of the League are wide open for him

“Should Vannacci decide to run as a candidate, the doors of the League are wide open”. Thus Andrea Crippa, deputy secretary of the Northern League, answering a question on the case of General Vannacci at the Affaritaliani kermesse in Ceglie Messapica, in the Brindisi area. With respect to the opinions expressed in the soldier’s book, Crippa clarified: “Vannacci has expressed his thoughts and he must be listened to. From what has come out in the media, I agree with 80% of what he wrote”. And he added: ” From an institutional point of view, Crosetto’s intervention was not appropriate but I think he did it more as a defense minister than as a politician”.

“If General Vannacci or if Gianni Alemanno wanted to stand with us in the next European Championships, the doors of the League would not be open but wide open. And I’m not saying this for a matter of preferences but of ideas and values ​​that unite us”. Crippa reiterated this from the stage of ‘La piazza’, the event organized by Italian affairs in Ceglie.

Lega: Crippa, Vannacci or Alemanno? I would take both

“Vannacci or Alemanno? I’d take both. When you have the courage and consistency to go against the current, it’s always a value”. This was stated by Andrea Crippa, deputy and deputy secretary of the League, at La Piazza, the event organized by Affaritaliani in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi.

