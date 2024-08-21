“If the ranks supporting Vannacci grow, the League will also benefit”

“The committee Il Mondo al Verso, born in August 2023 and already active in membership drives, is transforming from a cultural association to a political association. That’s all. It brings together anyone who finds themselves in my thoughts and positions and therefore, if the ranks that support Vannacci swell, given that Vannacci is a Lega MEP and has no intention of leaving, the League also benefits from it”. With these words Roberto VannacciMEP of the League, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether he is about to launch the “Sovereign Europe” party and whether there will be a split in the League.

