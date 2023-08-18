General Roberto Vannacci has been removed from command and as head of the Military Geographic Institute in Florence. This is what was established by the Army General Staff. The provision follows the controversy over the book “The world upside down”, self-produced by the general. Vannacci was placed at the disposal of the command of the terrestrial operational forces remaining in the headquarters of the Tuscan capital. His position on Rete4’s Diary of the day: “I don’t reply to decisions made about me”.

“General Vannacci, on 20 August 2023, ceases to hold office as Commander of the Military Geographical Institute. On 21 August, he was transferred as an extra-staff to the Territorial Area Comfoter and was placed at the disposal of the Territorial Area Commander for various tasks, Florence office”. This is what we read in an employment provision of the Italian Army on the matter concerning Vannacci, after the controversies raised on his book “The world upside down”.

“When I was writing this book I knew it would give rise to discussion but I certainly did not expect this fuss. I will not reply to decisions that come from a hierarchical chain. I will do it in the appropriate places”. So General Roberto Vannacci commenting on Diario del Giorno on Rete 4 his dismissal as head of the Military Geographical Institute after the controversy that arose around his book.

‘Simply transferring is not enough’ ‘Simply transferring Vannacci is not enough. His presence at the top of the Army continues to bring discredit and dishonor to the armed forces, to which recognition always goes for defending the constitutional values ​​that he offends ”. This is the comment of Alessandro Zan, rights manager of the Democratic Party secretariat.