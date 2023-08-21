Vannacci case, Cicchitto: “The Alemanno operation against Meloni is launched”

After that John Alemannoa former minister and leader of the social right, spoke on the general’s case Roberto Vannacci defending it and admitting the split to the right, comes the comment of the former Forza Italia senator Fabrizio Cicchittocurrent president of ReL Riformismo e Libertà.

“Thanks to General Vannacci theAlemanno operation against Meloni. History sometimes repeats itself. As the Rauti split in 1996 to weaken Berlusconi: Rauti from the right and the socialist lists of Intini from the left. The story is more complex than the partisans tell it. But what were Berlinguer and Almirante talking about if not Nar, Third position, Rauti and a piece of services, of the red brigades? Front line mavericks à la Tramp and dissident Palestinians filling the Red Brigades with weapons? And they did it on KGB instructions. In this picture Almirante at Berlinguer’s funeral welcomed by Pajetta and the PCI delegation at Almirante’s funeral because the PCI knew that Almirante had broken with Nar, Rauti’s third position and ambiguity. Then now rewrite the story that red and black were in them all equalit has never been like this”. So writes Cicchitto in a note.

