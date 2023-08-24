Vannacci case, Meloni “King naked” because of Crosetto: the minister must resign

The King is naked.



In Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale a vain, superficial and very careful king to his outward appearance and therefore to his clothing, he is cheated on the magical property of a cloth which would have appeared transparent only to the ignorant. For coquetry, he filled the wardrobe with clothes made from this material. The courtiers, while seeing him naked under his clothes, kept silent for fear of being accused of ignorance. Indeed, they lavished praise on the beautiful clothing. On the day of a large parade, the cry of wonder of a child “The King is naked!” The wall of fiction around the King collapsed immediately. The people who wanted the truth considered the child a hero to be carried in triumph. Those who preferred the previous hoax wanted to lynch him. I don’t know if in England, out of respect for the King, this expression is replaced by “not seeing an elephant in the living room”. But the moral is the same. Not having the King, with the surreal case of Crosetto & C, we have to say “La Piaciona is naked!”.

Ciccio Bombo was one of his transparent dresses which instead had to be praised. Vannacci is the innocent child who cries out the truth and the climbers on oiled mirrors are the courtiers who lynch and would like to destroy the innocent child General, criticizing the hair in the egg and ending up throwing the egg to eat the hair. La Piaciona should think less about lipstick and put a cap in Crosetto’s mouth.

