“Verba volant, scripta manent” says a well-known Latin brocard. It may be for this reason, perhaps, that even now – at the end of 2023, it is not so much the speeches of politicians and public figures that cause the most discussion, but their “editorial efforts”. Yes, because in the last 12 months several books have been written and published by men and women of power, who have decided to tell their story, tell their experiences while also removing a few pebbles from their shoe.

On Affaritaliani.it we have reported previews and exclusives over time; now it's time to look back at the most significant releases of 2023.

Paolo Madron and Luigi Bisignani, “The powerful in Giorgia's time” (Chiarelettere, 224 pages, 16 euros)

“A conversation between me and Paolo Madron as we discuss Giorgia Meloni and the whole world that revolves around her” and which completes the trilogy together with “The man who whispers to the powerful” and “The powerful in the time of Renzi”, also published by Chiarelettere. A book in which the “most famous lobbyist in Italy”, together with the journalist Paolo Madron, investigated the power and logic of the Palace in eight chapters, addressing in particular the topic of wiretapping.

Roberto Vannacci, “The world upside down” (two editions, the second of Il Cerchio, 228 pages, 23 euros)

A book that has sparked quite a few discussions since its first edition, which have overwhelmed the former general. In fact, there were many passages that started the controversy: from “dear homosexuals, you are not normal, get over it!” to the “brainwashing of those who would like to favor the elimination of every difference including that between ethnic groups, so as not to call them races”; and again: “Paola Egonu is Italian by citizenship, but it is clear that her somatic features do not represent her Italian nature.”

It doesn't end here… According to the author, “if it is not in man's nature to be a cannibal, why should it be for the right to parenthood? Rainbow couples are not normal. Normality is heterosexuality. If everything seems normal to you, however, it is the fault of the plots of the international gay lobby.”

Marco Mancini, “The rules of the game” (Rizzoli, 348 pages, 19 euros)

A story of thirty years of Italian espionage that the author himself, the most famous former 007 in Italy, presented as “not a book of reflections, but of facts, things, actions, old and still ongoing intrigues”. Inside there are pages and pages of precious episodes for the history of Italian espionage, first of all that of the famous story of the meeting in a motorway restaurant with Matteo Renzi in 2020. But not only that: especially precious is the open letter that Marco Mancini decided to write address precisely to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose “crystalline honesty” he praises”.

Salvatore Baiardo, “The truth of Salvatore Baiardo” (independent publisher, 209 pages, 20 euros)

It was promised, announced and delayed by the all-rounder of the mafia bosses Graviano, who was investigated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Florence as part of the new investigation into the alleged external instigators of the 1993 massacres. Produced by Alessandro Maiorano (the “Florence Bandit”) with the supervision of Professor Giorgio Riccardini of Ovada, the “book – investigation” – as the author himself defined it in his recent interview with Affaritaliani.itfor the first time reconstructs the story of the 1992 massacres. Among the protagonists of those dramatic events were Giuseppe and Filippo Graviano, trusted men of the Riina bosses who never dissociated themselves from the mafia organisation.

Alessandro Sallusti and Giorgia Meloni, “Giorgia's version” (Rizzoli, 272 pages, 18 euros)

A conversation-interview between the Prime Minister and Alessandro Sallusti. “Where do you see yourself in ten years? “I can tell you how I hope to see myself in ten years. Proud of how I did my job, and aware of the fact that it was not a vain commitment”, this is the incipit of the book. And the genesis? A few weeks after taking office at the helm of the Government, during a quick exchange of greetings with Giorgia Meloni, Alessandro Sallusti lets slip a joke: “It's a shame that a Prime Minister in office cannot think of writing a book to tell his projects.” And she: “And why can't he do it.” Sallusti, caught off guard, throws it out there: “I don't know exactly, but there must be a reason if no one'has ever done.” Her: “You should know that doing what everyone else has done isn't exactly my specialty.” Thus was born the idea of ​​this conversation in which Giorgia Meloni reveals her authentic vision of life and the world.

Pope Francis, “I love you” (Pienogiorno bookshop, 288 pages, 16.90 euros)

A true manifesto, that of Pope Francis, on what is, in all its declinations, the crucial theme of our existence and of his teaching: love. In its pages the words of the Pontiff – and also those of the books and films he most loved, from García Marquéz to Dante Alighieri, from Dostoevsky to Tolkien, from Novalis to Alda Merini, from San Francesco to Benigni – explore every aspect and trace a concrete path, sowing contagious seeds of self-realization, justice, peace, joy. «“I love you” is the most precious gift» writes Pope Francis «a promise of happiness. Everything starts from here.”

Patrick Zaki, “Dreams and illusions of freedom. My story” (The Ship of Theseus, 256 pages, 19 euros)

The researcher from the University of Bologna who was recently freed from detention in Egypt tells his story, the interrogations, the isolation, the torture, the comparison with the world of prisons in which everyone is reduced to an inhuman condition and what he kept alive: his studies, his passion for football, music, the affection of his loved ones, of his girlfriend, of all of Italy.

