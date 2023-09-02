Crosetto will receive General Vannacci

General Roberto Vannacci – at the center of controversy this summer for his book The world upside down, which also cost him the change at the Military Geographical Institute decided by the Army General Staff – made a “request for a report” to the Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto, his superior, «for personal reasons». The Corriere della Sera writes it “.

I will receive him, I will tell him what I think of this affair”, Crosetto has already replied. “If he is a true soldier, he has understood that the only one who has acted as a soldier is the minister”. Crosetto said this on the Digithon stage at Bisceglie. “I will receive him and I will tell him what I think. But if he is a real soldier he will have understood that the only one who acted as a soldier is the minister”. Not only that. assault «Col Moschin», which will therefore take place regularly in Livorno next Thursday.

