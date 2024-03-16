“It's symptomatic of the era we live in: what is considered inconvenient or in any case not in tune with the dominant thought is somehow censoredif not physically, at least from a moral point of view”. This is how General Roberto Vannacci commented to Adnkronos on the initiative of the Feltrinelli bookshops where his latest work, 'Courage wins', is not displayed in the shop windows, it cannot be found not even on the shelves, to have it you have to make an explicit request or rely on online purchasing.

“History repeats itself. Everyone does what they want, let's be clear, freedom of thought is everyone's right, but bookstores that consider certain works uncomfortable or that they don't like or that keep them under the table confirms people's moral censorship”, he concludes.