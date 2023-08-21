The former mayor of Rome and leading exponent of the Italian right, Gianni Alemanno, had his say on the Vannacci case, the army general author of the book “The world upside down” which has generated so much controversy, and on Minister Crosetto who “in my opinion – he told La Repubblica – he made two mistakes: the first is to bend his head to the politically correct before even knowing what had really been written by General Vannacci. And then he offended one of the best army officers who comes from the special forces and who had already been censured for having had the courage to say what he thought of depleted uranium to the parliamentary committee. This had caused him to be exiled to the military geographical institute”.

“I don’t think Vannacci is homophobic, but that he critiqued gender ideology in a simplistic way. But in his book there is, for example, a position taken in favor of the Covid vaccination campaign on which we are very critical ”.