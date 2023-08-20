Alemanno against Crosetto for the Vannacci case: “Serious behavior of the minister”

Perhaps it is no coincidence that Gianni Alemanno, who is building a new right-wing force at least partially critical of the Meloni government, attacks on the affair of General Vannacci. Criticisms have also rained down on the defense minister from the right, Guido Crosetto, after the outbreak of the case of General Roberto Vannacci, author of the book ‘The world upside down’, steeped in homophobia, racism and anti-environmentalism.

Among those who attack the minister, guilty, according to some, of having unjustly punished the general by initiating a disciplinary examination, there is also Gianni Alemanno, former mayor of Rome and current spokesman for the Italian Independence Forum. “The most serious and condemnable aspect of the General Vannacci affair is the behavior of Minister Crosetto which obviously resulted in the immediate dismissal of the general from his post“, commented Alemanno as reported by Dire.

“Even admitting that the behavior of this general was open to criticism – he continues – the minister could not and should not censor it so brutally through a tweet, probably without even knowing the matter well. The defense minister’s task should be to defend his officers, especially when they have a respectable and front-line career like Vannacci ”.

For Alemanno, “the task of judging their behavior belongs to the internal disciplinary bodies of the Army, not to the political authority. Among other things, the thought expressed, perhaps with barracks language, exactly interprets that of most of our best soldiersi, as demonstrated by the full solidarity that was given to him by the world of paratroopers. But for Crosetto, evidently, it is more important to show that, in addition to being a hyper-Atlantist, he is also a top of the class in politically correct ”.

“It is neither nice nor intelligent for a defense minister – concludes the spokesman of the Italian Independence Forum – to be at the same time a warmonger and disloyal towards his best soldiers. With whom does it plan to fight its future wars? With Elly Schlein and Roberto Saviano?“.

Vannacci, Crosetto’s defense from criticism from the right

