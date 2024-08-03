Vannacci acquitted of embezzlement and fraud charges: “I have always respected the laws”

In the investigation launched by the Defence General Staff regarding the use of the service car and the use of resources for the organisation of events during the period in which the same officer, General Roberto Vannacci, an independent MEP elected as a member of the League, has not been found to be “administratively responsible, for fraud or gross negligence”. now a member of the European Parliament, he was military attaché at the embassy of Fly. The decision of the General Staff was made public by Vannacci’s lawyer, Giorgio Carta.

“With a decree dated July 26, but notified today – explains the criminal lawyer -, the Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff concluded the administrative investigation conducted at the time against General Vannacci regarding the use of a BMW service vehicle and the use of resources relating to the “Promozione Italia” fund for the organization of institutional social events as Military Attaché pro tempore at the Italian Embassy in Moscow, which the press had given wide coverage to”. In short, “at the end of the investigation, the Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff decreed ‘the non-existence of any type of administrative liability, for fraud or gross negligence’ and forwarded the relevant documents to the competent Regional Prosecutor’s Office for the jurisdictional section for Lazio of the Court of Auditors which, however, unlike what was reported by the media, had not communicated to the officer any proceedings against him”.

And in this regard – underlines the lawyer Carta – “it is also communicated that, contrary to what was reported in the press, the facts in question have not been contested by the military prosecutor’s office or by the ordinary one”. The lawyer adds that “this is also represented in the consideration that the news of the start of the investigation had been reported with great clamor in all the press organs, therefore with this we intend to give equal media prominence to the positive conclusion of the proceeding that definitively excludes any hypothesized administrative and accounting responsibility”. General Vannacci, for his part, comments to AGI: “good news, we need it”. “I have always acted in full compliance with the law and with the sole intent of best representing our country. I am grateful that the truth has emerged and that my integrity has been confirmed.”