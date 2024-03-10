“They invited me to this first meeting and I willingly went because they are people who support my ideas”





“The committee was born in August in Calabria. It is a cultural association to which I am external and which has as its aim the dissemination of the ideas and principles expressed in my book 'The world upside down'”. The general Roberto Vannacci comment with Affaritaliani.it the meeting of the national committee 'The world upside down' which took place at the Continental hotel in Tirrenia (Pisa) for the first national assembly.

“They invited me to this first meeting and I willingly went because they are people who support my ideas and have in mind, so they told me, to continue with other cultural initiatives such as banquets throughout Italy and also to promote the birth of a study center, even if I don't know the geographical location. They are willing people, a committee that created itself and was absolutely not promoted by me“.

The presence of the League's MEP Susanna Ceccardi Does it have political value? “No, she passed and I didn't know she was there. She wanted to express her personal solidarity with me for the attacks I have suffered in recent months and weeks. We didn't talk about elections or entering the political field. She came with some of her colleagues and we talked about this and that, especially about Viareggio, a place that we both often frequent”.

If he were to run in the European elections, could this cultural association be his electoral committee? “I don't know the answer to your question. I don't know how this association will evolve and at the moment I can't give an answer“. Are you still evaluating the candidacy for the European Championships with the League? “Of course, I continue to evaluate this opportunity that came to me from the League but not only, and I won't say which other political formations. For now I remain in an evaluation phase and will lift the reservation when I deem it appropriate, I hope everyone will stop asking me when I will make a decision. I will do it when I want and when I am ready”, concludes General Vannacci.