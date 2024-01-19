General Vannacci's new book is arriving: “Courage wins”

Roberto Vannacci go back to the library with 'Courage wins', his autobiography which will be released on March 12th by Piemme, confirms the publishing house.

The most famous general in Italy, author of the best-selling and most discussed book of the moment, 'The world in reverse', this time accompanies the reader, explains the Piemme website, to discover a man who chose to be a raider in every moment of his life.

Always on the front line, protagonist of unpredictable and unconventional choices, capable of achieving the impossible. A very personal volume, reports the publisher, who at the end says that courage wins.

