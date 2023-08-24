General Vannacci speaks again: “I confirm everything and I don’t close to the hypothesis of entry into politics”

The character of the moment he speaks again and does not retreat an inch from what is written in his book “The world upside down”. The general Roberto Vannacci rejects all the accusations against him of sexism, homophobia and racism that he has received from many quarters in recent days. “What if I had a gay son? Like any father who loves and adores his children in any condition and in any situation – says Vannacci to Zona Bianca on Rete 4 – I would try to do her good regardless of whether he is gay or not, this is the normal attitude of a parent towards his child. The parent’s opinion on the child’s attitude counts for nothing. Of course I would accept it we’re not in Sparta throwing them off the cliff“. But no step back from the accusations that have been leveled against him in recent days for his book The World in Reverse, in which he rails against the “questionable rules of inclusion and tolerance“that would be”imposing” the minorities.

For the moment politics it would not seem to be part of his plans: “I – continues Vannacci in Zona Bianca – am a person, a professional of special operations and, as such, I never close any alternatives to myself and leave them all open. So i will never say no, but I say that for now I am a soldier and I continue to be a soldier. Based on what the future will be, the alternatives, what I intend or like to do, then I will decide“.

