The shops of the Amsterdam bicycle manufacturer VanMoof closed this summer, but that does not mean that the trade in two-wheelers came to a standstill. Marktplaats was flooded with people who wanted to get rid of their expensive bicycles. This earned VanMoof a spot in the top 10 fastest risers among keywords on the online trading platform, according to the annual overview published today.

