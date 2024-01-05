Vanja Bogdanovic and Vlahovic would be a couple from this summer. However, the official announcement only arrived on New Year's Eve

The secret of recovery Dusan Vlahovicstriker of Juventus currently courted by Arsenal, it could also be due to his new and secret flame, Vanya Bogdanovic. The beautiful Serbian model, who has less than 300 followers on Instagram, was spotted with the Juventus footballer on New Year's Eve. The two apparently knew each other well before Vlahovic became one of the most important football prospects of recent years.

The first flirtation would in fact have begun at the time of Partizan, the team in which the attacker grew up. The relationship would later end when the Serbian moved to Florence and then the flashback during a holiday in Ibiza. According to rumors coming from the East, the mother of Vlahovic she would fall for Vanya, so much so that he hopes that the two will soon get married.

In the past Vlahovic had had an affair with Carolina Stramare, which according to some would have ended due to the attacker's desire to concentrate on his career and too much media attention. Today the influencer instead has a stable relationship with another footballer, Pietro Pellegri of the Turin.

