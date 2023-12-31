Vanina Berghella is a kind of propeller (megaphone that was used in the towns of Argentina), the same name he gave to his blog in the 2000s, when these spaces were just beginning to become popular in Latin America. There he spoke about the impact of new technologies on journalism and experienced what he calls the first click in his career. “I understood that from that moment on we journalists would not have the final word and we had to find a way to take advantage of and provide feedback from those new voices that emerged.”

The second was two decades ago when he began to wonder about the financial sustainability of the media and directed his work there. Today she continues to be a speaker, a woman who pushes others to continue in the effort to create and sustain media. Vanina Berghella is the director for Latin America of the International Fund for Public Interest Media, and who advises, accompanies and financially supports dozens of independent media in the region. From his house in Buenos Aires, she talks about the polarization of Argentine society, independent journalism in the region and the impact of artificial intelligence in the media.

Ask. We are experiencing virulent democratic processes in different latitudes. In Argentina, for example, the emergence of Javier Milei. What role do you think the media has had?

Answer. The word laboratory applies very well to what is going to happen from now on. Argentina comes from a long process of conflict, which began with economic degradation, but which has had an impact on social issues, on the political debate. Regarding the media, they have suffered especially in recent years from the polarization of society. There are few who have not been impacted by this polarization. With Monday's newspaper, as we say here, we should have realized that we should not have been surprised by what was going to happen, that it was a product of the problems we had, of the non-solution of many problems that our country had. As for the media, each one has begun to take a position that, in some cases, has ended up radicalizing certain positions, and the agenda of what society really needed has been lost.

Q. Milei also seems like a product of the media (he was a panelist). What does that tell us about how we are building these leaders who end up making decisions for our countries?

R. I would divide the analysis into two parts. On the one hand, a very concrete and real one, it is true, he began to be known through the media as an economics panelist, especially because he had a lot of ratings on television due to his effervescent personality and at times, in many moments, bordering on the violence. In that first scene, the media has no responsibility for him later going down the political path: they had a character who was interesting, gave ratings, and began to have visibility, preponderance and impact. The second part occurs once he enters politics, runs for president and launches all of his proposals. There the media did have a showcase space for this candidate who was gaining ground. The media this year did give a lot of space to the candidate who finally became president. At first I think, out of curiosity, because he also gave ratings like when he was a panelist, and when finally in the primaries he was one of the most voted candidates, it was a shock. From there the media began to be more cautious, clearer about what this particular candidate implied.

Q. What lessons can all this leave?

R. For many years we have talked a lot about the impact of social networks, of user platforms and we have somewhat left aside the analysis of the place that traditional media have. In this election, social networks had a lot of impact in the previous one – because Milei grew up on social networks, on TikTok and YouTube, where she had a created community. That was like his own space that he earned with his followers. Now, when he had space in the traditional media, especially in the last stage of the campaign, there was a huge impact. The lesson then is that traditional media continue to have influence and the media themselves have to return to that value and understand that what appears on their screen, on their website, on their pages is important.

Q. We come from a discourse that is repeated that the media is in crisis and that people do not consume them.

R. I think they do consume them. There are two elements in recent years that have marked that pulse. One is the pandemic. Throughout the first year of covid and in the second wave, the growth of the media audience was exponential. People stopped just getting information through social networks to go and legitimize the information or check it in traditional media. That was shocking. Then they lost interest, people got tired of us only talking about the pandemic or bad things and they looked for other spaces, not only to be informed but to be entertained. But that was proof that people, in the worst moment, of greatest fear and uncertainty, went to the media and expected to at least obtain service, qualified information, scientists, doctors, who would speak to them from a representative and qualified place. The other moment is the elections. People ended up consuming everything that happened with this candidate [Milei] on television especially.

Q. In addition to social networks, there is now the artificial intelligence factor. How do you think AI is playing with the media and its impact on democracy?

R. AI as a technology, as a phenomenon and novelty, seizes the media that is better prepared than when social networks and platforms broke out. At that time we all thought that networks were a good thing, that everything would be positive, collaborative, open, beneficial and, however, we had not seen the certain negative consequences. With AI we are more alert. Since it appeared at the end of last year, it never had that honeymoon that social networks did have. We began to ask ourselves about the regulation and verification of information.

Q. What should the media focus on to avoid being swept away by AI?

R. The important thing in this instance is how to learn to validate the information and check what comes from qualified sources, political parties, the Government, organizations that produce visual or written content and is produced with AI. It is not a question of demonizing technology, what we have to do is take advantage of it to our advantage and be very alert.

Q. She was a pioneer of blogs and spoke of “neither censorship nor anarchy, responsible use of social networks.” How responsible have we been?

R. The journalists made many mistakes. At the beginning there was great rejection, they demonized the networks thinking that they were a tool that could take away their jobs. But in the end, many managed to make their professional profiles visible and show their work in a more human, direct and clear way to audiences. This also had an impact on capitalizing on those audiences, building their loyalty both personally with the journalist's profile, as well as generating traction for his medium.

Q. And the media?

R. They have managed to generate a community and direct feedback with an audience whose approach previously was the old letters from readers. Now not only through comments but also metrics you can know exactly who is that group of people who follow you. There is, however, a complex and unresolved aspect which is the relationship with the large platforms. Many media outlets became addicted to the distribution of their content on social networks that have derived traffic. But as each of these platforms has modified their algorithms and priorities have sentenced some small media to death or have taken traffic away from them.

Q. We talk about audience and credibility crises, is there any hope?

R. Working with journalists from this place makes me fall in love again because I see something that perhaps cannot be transmitted to the audience – we would have to find the formula to do it – which is passion. The journalist is a journalist because he is passionate about what he does, not because of what he earns, nor because of the label or the name. Journalism in general does a service to society, unfortunately we fail to convey that to our audiences. Doing so would generate much more empathy.

Q. What do you recommend to bring them closer?

R. Society is at a point where, to fall in love with journalism again and for us to be consumed and eventually also paid for journalism, it needs more transparency, self-criticism and revaluation of an old journalistic technique that is errata: giving equal space to rectifications, acknowledge errors.

Q. Their job is to guide and support small, independent media that are trying to sustain themselves. What is the health of these media in the region?

R. The general health of both large and small mediums is complex. There is a big problem with the financing model, the decline in advertising revenue is constant and increasingly noticeable. The traditional ones, which are generally large corporations, may have other businesses that facilitate financing journalism; But in the smaller ones, if they do not get philanthropic financial support, they cannot start their operations and then it is difficult for them to maintain themselves. However, the latter are very creative: some work with membership groups, others generate events that allow them to inject funds to sustain part of the structure or develop services for other media. Due to their size and scale, they have sufficient mobility to generate other financing models. It is a tiring path and that is why it is important to support them so that this media base does not deteriorate. What usually happens is that the largest ones survive and the smallest ones lose strength.

Q. Has the presence of women in media management positions made any progress?

R. Since 20 years ago when I started, it has improved a lot, now there is much more presence of women in the media in relevant positions, but of course there is a lot left. Entrepreneurial and especially digital media have a different reality: many of them have been founded by women or have female leaders on their executive committee or in their management areas. There are also more and more support and training programs for women.

Q. And as for diversities?

R. Much more relegated. When we talk about diversities we refer to all types of diversities, including people with different abilities, also the presence of rural or indigenous communities that bring their perspective. There we are many steps behind in all countries, in general. That is everyone's debt, including the other communities that have already achieved space: women can open space to journalists from the trans community, for example. In addition to the fact that it is a matter of law, the media do not see it as an opportunity to reach other audiences either. General media should have more plural and open spaces.

Q. And what is surprising in the media in the region?

R. [En cuanto a medios pequeños] We are not talking about projects or mass consumption products, there is something there that speaks of doing good to others. Journalism in general, done by journalists who seek to do good to others, is something that continues to exist and will continue to exist. What we have to achieve is for this to be seen in society.